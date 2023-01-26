Read full article on original website
Williamson Daily News
No. 1 Lady Miners improve to 15-1 with trio of wins
NEWTOWN — On Saturday night, the Mingo Central girls basketball team took the court atop Miner Mountain on senior night in the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader against Tolsia, and the hosts defeated the visiting Lady Rebels by a final count of 58-50. With the victory, head coach Kim Davis-Smith’s team has now emerged victorious eight games in a row.
Miners pick up win against Westside
NEWTOWN — Mingo Central earned a win over a region opponent on Tuesday night as they defended their home floor and defeated Westside 55-52. Mingo Central jumped ahead to an 8-6 lead after the first quarter of play and then had a big 22-point second quarter as they extended their lead to 30-23 going into the halftime.
Panthers blow past 4A Spring Valley, 77-61
NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 4 Tug Valley improved their record to 10-3 on Saturday night as they secured an impressive win over Class 4A Spring Valley by a final score of 77-61 inside the TVHS Gymnasium. The Panthers were in control of the game from the opening tip...
