SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Weekend Roundup: Porro, Gil, Hincapie, more
Hey happy people! Last weekend’s roundup seemed to be well received so I thought I’d do another one this weekend (and also because I spent most of Saturday in a sweaty high school pool). There are some updates, some rumors, some Spurs Women stuff, and even a line on a couple of new academy forwards.
Tony Mowbray: 'This Sunderland team want to play a bold brand of football'
After the brilliant display at Fulham, Sunderland feels like a club who have reclaimed its motto - and mojo.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
India deny England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup
England fell at the last hurdle as India eased to victory in the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. Grace Scrivens’ youngsters had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final, but could not repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put into bat first, they set their opponents a meagre target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay top-scoring with 19 from 24 balls.
Anthony Gordon Urges Everton To "Reinvest" His Transfer Fee After Joining Newcastle For £45m
Gordon signed for Newcastle on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return. Three draws in three games — all 1-1 — to Leipzig, Cologne,...
BBC
Lyndon Dykes: QPR and Scotland striker admitted to hospital
Queens Park Rangers say they are "closely monitoring" striker Lyndon Dykes after he was admitted to hospital this week. The Championship club have not disclosed any further details about the Scotland international. The 27-year-old, who joined the R's from Livingston in 2020, has scored six goals in 29 club appearances...
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
BBC
Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga leaders held to third successive draw
Randal Kolo Muani scored a second-half equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich to a third straight Bundesliga draw. The France international held off Dayot Upamecano's challenge before finding the far corner for his fourth goal in five league appearances. Leroy Sane had given Bayern the lead from Thomas Muller's...
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
'Chris Rigg is a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss
It was another day to remember for 15-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg.
Shafali 'not going to be satisfied', sets sights on senior World Cup
India's captain also revealed how the pain of Melbourne 2020 spurred her on in this tournament
