Honeywell Conducts APU, Engine Tests With SAF
Honeywell recently received its first delivery of SAF at its Phoenix Engines campus. [Courtesy: Honeywell]. Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has begun using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to test its aircraft Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) and engines at its Phoenix facility, the company announced. According to Honeywell, SAF can be combined with...
ICARUS Device Enhances IFR Training
The ICARUS Device is a smart, view-limiting device made of a PDLC film that the pilot wears in front of their eyes, either clamped onto a headset or clipped into a flight helmet. [Courtesy: ICARUS]. “Get on the gauges! Stay on the gauges!”. With this phrase, my instrument instructor took...
United Graduates First Class from Aviate Pilot Academy
United Airlines plans to hire 10,000 new pilots by the end of the decade. [Courtesy: United Airlines]. United Airlines Aviate Academy (UAA), the only flight school operated by a major airline, celebrated its inaugural class of graduates on January 25 at its Goodyear campus in Arizona. A first of its...
Van’s RV-15 Prototype Progressing Through Development
The Van’s RV-15 is progressing through development, on track for initial kit shipments in mid to late 2023. [Credit: Matt Beaubien]. The engineering prototype of the hotly-anticipated Van’s Aircraft RV-15 is performing well, exhibiting good handling characteristics and delivering better-than-expected performance, the manufacturer said Friday. During a webinar...
