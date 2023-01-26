ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuAeb_0kScIVFw00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The operation carried out on Wednesday targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization, in a mountainous cave complex.

“This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission, which came together after months of planning. He gave final approval to carry out the operation this week, according to two officials who briefed reporters on the operation on the condition of anonymity.

Sudani, who has been on the radar for U.S. intelligence officials for years, played a key role in helping to fund IS operations in Africa as well as the ISIS-K terrorist branch operating in Afghanistan, Austin said.

He had originally been designated the Treasury Department in 2012 for his role with al-Shabab, another terrorist organization, operating in Somalia.

No civilians were injured or killed in the operation, Pentagon officials said. One American involved in the operation was bitten by a military dog, but was not seriously injured, according to an administration official.

U.S. officials provided scant details about how the operation was carried out or the circumstances surrounding al-Sudani's killing. One official said that U.S. forces had intended to capture al-Sudani but that did not prove to be “feasible” as the operation was carried out.

The operation comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defense strike northeast of Mogadishu, the capital, near Galcad. In that incident, Somalia National Army forces were engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.

The U.S. estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed in that operation.

The offensive by Somalian forces against al-Shabab has been described as the most significant in more than a decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

US sanctions Myanmar groups ahead of coup anniversary

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar's military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country's civilian government. Six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — A suicide bombing that struck inside a mosque at a police and government compound in northwest Pakistan reflects “security lapses,” current and former officials said as the death toll from the devastating blast climbed to 100 on Tuesday. The blast, which...
Action News Jax

Pakistan bombing raises fears over security breach, 100 dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — Pakistani authorities scrambled on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
Action News Jax

Experts seek investigation of Wagner Group, Mali forces

GENEVA — (AP) — Independent human rights experts working with the U.N. on Tuesday called for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government forces in Mali and the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military contractor. More than a dozen experts, who...
Action News Jax

Recent extremist attacks kill 32 people in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Multiple jihadi attacks across Burkina Faso over several days have resulted in the death of at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, government authorities said Tuesday. Burkina Faso's State Information Agency posted on its Facebook page that a dozen soldiers and...
Action News Jax

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Action News Jax

Strikes, protests hit France in round 2 of pension battle

PARIS — (AP) — From tiny islands to major cities, demonstrators poured into France's streets Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to push back the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a “citizens' insurrection."
Action News Jax

A powerful Democratic group throws its weight behind election reform

A new paper released Monday by an influential liberal think tank argues that changing how elections are held in the U.S. should be a top-tier issue. "There is another equally fundamental issue that has, until recently, received only niche attention. That issue is electoral reform," writes Alex Tausanovitch, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP).
MAINE STATE
Action News Jax

Azerbaijan to UN court: Armenia must stop sowing land mines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Azerbaijan appealed Tuesday to the United Nations' highest court to urgently order Armenia to stop the laying of land mines and booby traps on Azerbaijani territory and disclose the location of such explosives that already have been placed, in the latest legal battle focused on the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Action News Jax

Cyprus picks new president amid economic doubt, ethnic split

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cypriots are voting Sunday for a new president who they’ll expect to decisively steer the small island nation through shifting geopolitical sands and uncertain economic times that have become people's overriding concern, eclipsing stalemated efforts to remedy the country’s ethnic division.
Action News Jax

Pakistan army: Boating accident death toll rises to 51

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — The death toll from a boating accident in a lake in northwest Pakistan over the weekend reached 51, the military said Tuesday. The wooden boat was carrying children and teachers from a seminary on a picnic. Police on Sunday said at least 10...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy