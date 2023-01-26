Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
starvedrock.media
SMH Peru closed; hundreds gather for support outside ER
About three hundred people gathered in front of St. Margaret's Health-Peru on a very cold Saturday morning. Yet, those present drew warmth and strength from each other. The abrupt plans of the hospital administration have come to pass. The Peru hospital is closed....management calling it temporary. Candace Jordan worked in...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
wglt.org
Unit 5's budget cuts plan includes sports, music, larger class sizes and the closure of Carlock Elementary School
Budget cuts at Unit 5 would touch almost every part of the student experience – from sports to music to class sizes, plus the closure of an entire school – if voters reject the school district’s tax referendum again April 4, according to a cost-cutting plan being considered this week.
Central Illinois Proud
Neighbor rescues two dogs during Normal house fire
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in Normal caused major home damage early afternoon on Sunday. According to a Normal Fire Dept. press release, units responded to 808 Landau Lane to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of a residence. The neighbor rescued two...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
wglt.org
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
wglt.org
Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial
Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
wglt.org
Bloomington plans to increase roadwork spending in next annual budget
Bloomington city officials say they want to significantly boost the city's spending on roadwork next year. The city has started its annual budget planning. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said tax revenue is up and the public has said road improvements should be a priority. “Even though we’ve had a...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
videtteonline.com
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead in Normal
After being missing since Thursday night, Illinois State University student Matthew Listman was found dead near a creek in Normal. No foul play is suspected. The 21-year-old was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal. He had been reported missing Friday. About 10...
Central Illinois Proud
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
Comments / 3