Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO