A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO