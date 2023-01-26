Read full article on original website
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate.
I-25 North Express Lanes Project Hits Major Milestones
The I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have acknowledged another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor and identified funding for two more segments (Segments 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
At least two businesses damaged after gunfire erupts outside Colorado Mills Mall
At least two businesses were damaged after gunfire erupted outside Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood Saturday night.
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
4 people hospitalized in 10-vehicle crash on I-25
A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Aurora council approves some staff-vetted nonprofit grants, raising budget concerns over others
AURORA | After months of debate over how the city vetted applicants for a grant program, Aurora’s City Council on Monday approved 14 nonprofits to receive funding, while rejecting or postponing votes on several others. Council members voted to fund the $2.5 million program through the federal American Rescue...
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
2 people killed in east Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning.
Councilwoman says she’s fed up after years of dangerous road issues in district
There have been constant issues for residents on 13th and 14th Avenues and now city leaders are speaking up.
Aurora driver crashes into tree & totals car attempting dangerous overtaking maneuver on residential street
“(She) tried to cut me off and instantly regretted it.”. Redditor /r/Ahamkaras initially posted dashcam footage on Twitter from Aurora, CO showing a car attempting a dangerous overtaking maneuver on a left turn, resulting in that car losing control, crashing into a tree and totaling their car. The short, eight...
