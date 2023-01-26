Read full article on original website
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Joonho Park at Gloucester Meetinghouse
GLOUCESTER — Korean organ virtuoso Joohno Park will perform a selection of masterworks at the Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performing on the Meetinghouse’s 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ, Park has selected works by composers that will illustrate the tone, colors and sonorities of the instrument.
thelocalne.ws
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date of February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, The Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day
WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Home of the Week: Campanelli-Style Ranch in Framingham at $459,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one of of only four homes in the City of Framingham under $500,000. Priced at $459,000, the Campanelli-style ranch home is located in the Summer Street neighborhood of the City at 53 Lohnes Road. Built in 1957,...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
First Street in Dover, NH Closed Monday for Old Courthouse Work
The delivery of walls to the old courthouse will close First Street in Dover on Monday. The street will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow a mobile crane to unload the prefabricated walls. Traffic on Central Avenue will also be impacted as the crane will be...
Male shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, DA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A male was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. Minutes later,...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…
HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
