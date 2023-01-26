ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

thelocalne.ws

Joonho Park at Gloucester Meetinghouse

GLOUCESTER — Korean organ virtuoso Joohno Park will perform a selection of masterworks at the Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performing on the Meetinghouse’s 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ, Park has selected works by composers that will illustrate the tone, colors and sonorities of the instrument.
GLOUCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest

IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date of February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, The Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
IPSWICH, MA
NHPR

3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day

WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA

