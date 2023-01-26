Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here
We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says
Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
Emporia gazette.com
Flint Hills Technical College Prairie Fire award honors Simmons Pet Food
Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College. The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
Emporia gazette.com
Cold enough for you? Relief is coming
If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over. Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
Emporia gazette.com
History Center celebrates Kansas Day
The Lyon County History Center celebrated Kansas Day in style with a birthday bash open to the public on Saturday morning. The event also marked the beginning of a new series of events and programs as the historical society emerges from pandemic-era restrictions. “We’re back,” Greg Jordan, executive director, said....
Emporia gazette.com
About town
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Emporia gazette.com
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
Emporia gazette.com
Library celebrates National Puzzle Day
Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
Emporia gazette.com
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
KVOE
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom
Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. to host drive-through respiratory infection testing operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County health officials will host drive-through operations to test for COVID-19 and the flu as respiratory viral infections continue to circulate. The Shawnee County Health Department announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that it will provide a combination of COVID-19 and Influenza A and B rapid...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys swim finishes sixth on Senior Day
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took sixth at its final home meet of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans finished with 238.5 team points. Manhattan won the event with 388 points.
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
Emporia gazette.com
Colder than a Bengals fan's heart
To borrow a poem from the late country comic Archie Campbell: Spring has come and fall has fell. Winter's here, and it's colder than it was last week. A mid-winter cold wave covers much of the central U.S., including the Emporia area. Municipal Airport had a wind chill of -7 degrees before dawn Monday, after a Saturday afternoon high of 55.
Comments / 0