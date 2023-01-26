ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here

We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says

Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cold enough for you? Relief is coming

If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over. Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

History Center celebrates Kansas Day

The Lyon County History Center celebrated Kansas Day in style with a birthday bash open to the public on Saturday morning. The event also marked the beginning of a new series of events and programs as the historical society emerges from pandemic-era restrictions. “We’re back,” Greg Jordan, executive director, said....
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

About town

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

William F. Cook

William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Library celebrates National Puzzle Day

Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia

The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia

A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday

Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys swim finishes sixth on Senior Day

The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took sixth at its final home meet of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans finished with 238.5 team points. Manhattan won the event with 388 points.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Colder than a Bengals fan's heart

To borrow a poem from the late country comic Archie Campbell: Spring has come and fall has fell. Winter's here, and it's colder than it was last week. A mid-winter cold wave covers much of the central U.S., including the Emporia area. Municipal Airport had a wind chill of -7 degrees before dawn Monday, after a Saturday afternoon high of 55.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy