It's Tuesday, and that means it is time for a Bracketology update for West Virginia's Men's Basketball team. ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology and the Mountaineers remained a No. 11 seed, but did move out of the "First Four" segment of the NCAA Tournament. Bob Huggins' team would take on No. 6 seed San Diego State in Denver, Colorado as part of the Midwest bracket. Waiting in the next round would be the winner of No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 14 seed Colgate, with Alabama receiving the No. 1 seed in this region that ends in Kansas City.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO