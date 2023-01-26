Read full article on original website
It's Tuesday, and that means it is time for a Bracketology update for West Virginia's Men's Basketball team. ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology and the Mountaineers remained a No. 11 seed, but did move out of the "First Four" segment of the NCAA Tournament. Bob Huggins' team would take on No. 6 seed San Diego State in Denver, Colorado as part of the Midwest bracket. Waiting in the next round would be the winner of No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 14 seed Colgate, with Alabama receiving the No. 1 seed in this region that ends in Kansas City.
AUBURN, Alabama–A key performer behind the plate as a junior for Auburn’s 2022 baseball team that finished its season at the College World Series, Nate LaRue returns as one of the top defensive players in the Southeastern Conference. If everything goes according to plan, he will be more effective as a hitter during his senior season.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Auburn dropped to 16-5 on the season with an upset loss to West Virginia during Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Tigers' second-straight defeat. With a 2-2 record against Quad 1 teams this season, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said a win over the Mountaineers would have been a "real prize" for the Tigers before they enter a tough four-game stretch featuring matchups against No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee.
A familiar face helped WVU find and develop James Okonkwo, who is quickly turning into a budding star.
The Auburn basketball Tigers fell to 16-5 for the season with a second consecutive loss on Saturday as they went down 80-77 at West Virginia in the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers trailed by 16 points at halftime, but rallied in the second half and gave themselves opportunity to win.
In modern college basketball timelines, with players coming and going as freely and as frequently as they do, this was a lifetime ago. Nevertheless, West Virginia used to play with Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver at the same time. There were problems. There was a resolution. No need to go on there.
