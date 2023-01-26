Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
9-5A Girls Basketball: Reedy stuns Lone Star; Frisco secures playoff berth
Lone Star had been rolling along through district play and entered Friday in the driver’s seat for the 9-5A title. But Reedy is fighting for its own playoff life and perhaps that was the motivation the Lions needed as they held off the Rangers for a 44-40 victory.
Prestonwood head coach Jeff Clarkson wins 400th game as Lions eye state title
Since the turn of the new year, the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has been on a roll. Tuesday's 81-46 victory over Fort Worth Nolan marked the Lions' sixth in a row during an unbeaten month of January. All six wins have come by double digits.
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete
Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense
Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store
Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community
For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled
A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday
As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
Frisco asks residents to stay off roads if possible as winter weather rolls into Tuesday
The city of Frisco has announced that a winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday. "Stay off the roads if possible and anticipate hazardous road conditions if you must go out as even more ice and sleet are expected," the city stated. "Be safe Frisco!"
Mesquite cancels some services due to weather
As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather
The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo
Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
Lock your vehicles! Thefts from motor vehicles continue to be an issue in Frisco
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding burglary from a motor vehicle between Jan. 23-29, according to community crime map data. Data indicates the department responded to six calls for burglary from a motor vehicle, including:
Mesquite police respond to 39 incidents, including 7 reports of assault in past week
The Mesquite Police Department has seen 39 incidents since Jan. 22. The department reported seven accounts of assault on the following days:
