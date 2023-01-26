CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing actor and singer Gianni Russo to downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend on March 18-19. Russo has made a career of playing tough guys. Although remembered most for his portrayal of Carlo Rizzi in The "Godfather" (1972), his first acting job, his career has spanned over 40 films including such hits as "The Freshman" (1990), "Rush Hour 2" (2001), "Any Given Sunday" (1999), and "Sea Biscuit" (2003), and most recently "Send No Flowers" (2013), as well as television roles in "Kojak" (1978), "The Rockford Files" (1978), and "Prison Break" (2005).

