ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Sharon Stone blasts misogyny after seductive, weird ‘SNL’ cameo

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

She thinks they’re good fellas.

Sharon Stone , 64, said she’s worked with “misogynistic” Hollywood actors in her decadeslong career, but noted her “Casino” co-stars, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, didn’t behave that way while they shot the 1995 drama .

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do,” the “Basic Instinct” star told Variety this week.

The 1996 Oscar nominee continued: “They’re so misogynistic — now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.”

Stone didn’t name any problematic stars in the interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLN32_0kScGhFs00
Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone has been in Hollywood for more than four decades.
FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEPZS_0kScGhFs00
Stone and Robert De Niro portrayed a couple in Martin Scorsese’s hit crime film “Casino.”
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The mother of three sons did acknowledge that she’s “not the most popular actor in town” because people don’t want to hear her “f – – king opinions.”

“Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo,” Stone mused. “But I’m just in it to be present.”

Stone was present on “Saturday Night Live” last week for Sam Smith’s set.

The “Unholy” singer premiered the title track for their upcoming album, “Gloria,” on the Jan. 21 episode. The performance began with Smith surrounded by a 16-piece choir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYQ1f_0kScGhFs00
Joe Pesci also starred in the 1995 drama. Stone earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for her performance.
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Stone laid on a blinged-out bed and stared off into space for the entire song. She sported a black dress and sparkling gold heels for her appearance.

“I’m listening. I’m listening and allowing it to be alive in my heart,” Stone said of her “SNL” cameo.

“I think that what we really wanted was that idea of an apparition — almost like [Russian-French painter] Erté. Sam has asked me to do the music video, so I’m sure that’s going to be quite interesting to see how they would like to process that.”

Stone actually played the titular character in the 1999 film “Gloria,” portraying a woman who risks her life to protect a young boy from mobsters.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Popculture

Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady

Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy