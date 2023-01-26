Read full article on original website
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’
Mickelson took to Twitter to question the Farmers Insurance Open leader’s choice of pant.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson wants to move on, but will golf fans let him?
The next few weeks are going to be weird for Phil Mickelson, and he seems to know it. It was this time last year that he spouted off (inaccurately) about PGA Tour media rights during the Saudi International and then was exposed for trying to leverage Saudi investment to alter payment structures on the PGA Tour. The headlines were not hyper-local, as they can be for this niche sport. They went international, selling a lot of books, and ultimately forcing Mickelson into hiding. He spent Masters week in Montana, skiing in the morning and watching the golf in the afternoons. He went hiking in Sedona and passed on the opportunity to defend his PGA Championship title. In June, he returned, in the outskirts of London, wearing just one logo — a silhouette of his leaping self — that generated more buzz.
Phil Mickelson Takes Shots at PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy on Twitter
Phil Mickelson decided this was the weekend to angry tweet about the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet
The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
Golf.com
‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants
Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
