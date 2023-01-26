Martinsville High School announce restrictions on basketball games after crowds rush onto court

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville High School has announced a new restriction for its boys’ basketball games after an incident occurred on January 18, which lead to a fight off-campus.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 27, only 300 spectators will be allowed in the gym during its games. School officials say the only people allowed on the court are players, coaches, and school officials, and under no circumstances are people allowed to walk on the court while a game is in session.

School officials say anyone who violates this new policy will be banned from attending future games.

