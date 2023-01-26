Read full article on original website
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Northville HeraldMount Pleasant, MI
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
wsgw.com
Bay Area Runners Club Accepting 2023 Race Registrations
Andy Brady with Dig Deep helps kick off the St. Pats Day Races in Bay City at City Hall. (WSGW file photo) Registration has started for the an annual event in Bay City that brings not only thousands of people into the community but benefits local non profits as well.
lansingcitypulse.com
Child psychiatrist shortage plagues rural areas
Michigan hospitals are still recovering from the pandemic, but a shortage of child adolescent psychiatrists has exacerbated the high demand for mental health care. Abishek Bala is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Central Michigan University and a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Saginaw. He’s training medical residents and fellows to combat the shortage.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
wsgw.com
Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans
Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
wsgw.com
Juvenile Crime on the Rise in Mt. Pleasant
Police in Mount Pleasant are seeing a rise in juvenile crime. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that, according to the most recent crime statistics, 33 juvenile incidents took place in 2022, more than doubling any of the previous 5 years. Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says that violence and bullying in schools, especially the middle school, is driving that number up.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Morning Sun
Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma
A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Deep-fried Monte Cristo from the Junction
SAGINAW, MI — The sweet and salty deep-fried Monte Cristo is one of Saginaw Old Town Junction’s popular specials, but it’s only available for a couple of weeks at a time. “It’s a very good sandwich,” said head cook Rob Dawson. “You just can’t go wrong with...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
wsgw.com
Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Crust bakery to host ‘Beignet Day’ once a month
FENTON, MI - Crust, a baking company in Fenton, offers a variety of items on its menu. But perhaps the most popular is the beignet, and you’ll have a chance to try it out starting this Sunday, Jan. 29, from 9-11 a.m. Tabbing it ‘Beignet Day,’ the baking company...
Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at home
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — After nearly 40 years of service, Carrolltown Township Police Chief Craig A. Oatten has died following an illness. Oatten, 64, died early Saturday, Jan. 28, at his Bay City home, surrounded by his family. He died following a long battle with cancer. A Saginaw native,...
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
