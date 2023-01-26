ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Bay Area Runners Club Accepting 2023 Race Registrations

Andy Brady with Dig Deep helps kick off the St. Pats Day Races in Bay City at City Hall. (WSGW file photo) Registration has started for the an annual event in Bay City that brings not only thousands of people into the community but benefits local non profits as well.
BAY CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Child psychiatrist shortage plagues rural areas

Michigan hospitals are still recovering from the pandemic, but a shortage of child adolescent psychiatrists has exacerbated the high demand for mental health care. Abishek Bala is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Central Michigan University and a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Saginaw. He’s training medical residents and fellows to combat the shortage.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans

Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Juvenile Crime on the Rise in Mt. Pleasant

Police in Mount Pleasant are seeing a rise in juvenile crime. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that, according to the most recent crime statistics, 33 juvenile incidents took place in 2022, more than doubling any of the previous 5 years. Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says that violence and bullying in schools, especially the middle school, is driving that number up.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma

A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
ALMA, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit

A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
FLINT, MI

