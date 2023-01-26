ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
nprillinois.org

Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices

Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

More improvements planned for Old State Capitol

A $15 million state investment at the Old State Capitol in Springfield means more renovations to the historic site. The funding will help pay for removing and replacing the historic site roof, repairing damaged plaster, replacing wood flooring on the main and upper levels, basement waterproofing, restoring the perimeter fence, and upgrading one hydraulic and two traction elevators.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois

White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign

After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever

Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban

Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country

Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

