The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
nprillinois.org
More improvements planned for Old State Capitol
A $15 million state investment at the Old State Capitol in Springfield means more renovations to the historic site. The funding will help pay for removing and replacing the historic site roof, repairing damaged plaster, replacing wood flooring on the main and upper levels, basement waterproofing, restoring the perimeter fence, and upgrading one hydraulic and two traction elevators.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
IL assault weapons ban: McHenry County challenge to Illinois law transferred to federal court
A challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban by McHenry County has been transferred up to federal court after a hearing Monday.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
thechampaignroom.com
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Pritzker won't endorse in Chicago mayor's race
Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed more than 20 candidates in Chicago’s aldermanic elections, but he did not endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-election or anyone else running for her job.
DuPage County Sheriff Won't be Censured Over Opposition to Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face censure after comments earlier this month in which he said his department would not enforce some components of the state’s ban on assault weapons. According to a joint statement, the decision was reached after conversations involving Mendrick, DuPage County Board Chair...
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever
Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country
Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
