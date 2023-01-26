Read full article on original website
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
New Jersey surgeon father sues daughter's wedding photographer who left him $76,0000 out of pocket
Dr Amit Patel, 59, paid Clane Gessel and his studio up front for him to photograph his daughter's wedding in Turkey in May 2022.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands
Selena Gomez is addressing comments by some of her social media followers about a recent video in which her hands were shaking. "The Only Murders In The Building" star had posted a video of her makeup and skincare routine on TikTok. "PSA I got most of these products free," she...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton." "I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was "sadly not in season 3." The door isn't completely shut, though, with Dynevor also revealing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annie Wersching, '24' actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24." Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, released a statement to CNN:. "There is a cavernous hole in...
