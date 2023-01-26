Read full article on original website
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars?
See which Japanese automotive brand offers cheaper models: Is it Toyota or Honda? We also cover other differences between the two car brands. The post What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
EV owners report issue that “fries” cars when charging at Electrify America
A longtime EV owner and current Rivian R1T driver recently shared a rather disturbing incident while charging at an Electrify America station. The incident left the R1T “fried” and the owner stuck hours away from home. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the first time that such an incident happened.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Truth About Cars
Mazda Boss Says MX-5 Will Never Die, But What Will It Become?
With the current-generation Mazda MX-5 nearing the end of its lifecycle, there are a lot of questions about what exactly its successor will be like. The ND Miata has effectively built on the foundation of its predecessors without changing the recipe. But increasingly strict regulatory environments and changes in consumer tastes have left questions about whether or not the MX-5 will become electrified. There have also been rumors that Mazda may simply abandon the vehicle, as there don’t appear to be any firm development plans for it just yet.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Used Car Title Warning
According to a recent Consumer Reports warning, what might seem like a good deal right now could turn into a headache later as they offer this advice on why you really should pay attention to a used car's title. Plus, $100 insurance policy every used car buyer should invest in before buying a used car.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
insideevs.com
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
Ford Woes Continue
Ford’s stock has jumped almost 15% in the last month. It is worth remembering that this was from a nearly two-year low. Ford was hit with a bit of bad news recently. It recalled 462,000 vehicles for rear camera problems. In the next few months, Ford faces hurdles. The first is that its reputation for […]
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Honda is known for its reliability. Here are 5 Hondas that have the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Truck Sales Nose Diving, But Wait The Future Is Exciting
Although sales of full-sized pickups seemed to have taken a big hit this year, there is much more to the story. If you look at other segments -- like compacts and electrics -- and future prospects, the picture isn't gloomy. An interesting article in today’s MotorBiscuit states that “American’s love...
msn.com
Genesis X Convertible Going Into Production: Report
The halo model could cost $200,000 to $300,000. The Genesis X Convertible Concept debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show to imagine a sleek, luxurious droptop for the premium brand. According to a new report, the brand intends to put it into production. Luc Donckerwolke, the brand's chief creative...
Toyota Is No. 1
Toyota was the number-one car company in the world again in 2022, beating Volkswagen and American automakers.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
