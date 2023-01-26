ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee hosted a blood drive

WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE COUNTY(WOLF) — Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross. THON is a charity run by students at the University that help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer through the Four Diamonds Fund. The blood drive held benefits those who...
Police investigate shooting that killed one man in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are investigating a late-night shooting that killed one man Monday night. Officers received a call around 11:53 PM for a report of shots fired near Coal Street and Logan Court. A second call came in shortly after to report that a male victim was injured on North Meade Street.
19th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. (WOLF) — The Abington Business and Professional Association kicked off the 19th annual Clark Summit Festival of Ice Friday. The theme was around the world so 59 businesses have sponsored ice sculpture featuring all 7 continents. A new addition this year is a food tent where...
