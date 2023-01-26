Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Sheriff in California wants governor to lift death penalty ban in cases involving children
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A sheriff in California asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty, especially in cases involving children, two weeks after six people were killed in Goshen. Elyssa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old son, Nycholas, were both shot in the head execution-style...
WOLF
Failed New Mexico legislative candidate indicted in shootings that targeted elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TND) — A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a failed Republican state legislative candidate who allegedly was so angry over losing his 2022 midterm election that he conspired with others to shoot the homes and businesses of elected officials in the state's largest city. Solomon...
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre man arrested after drugs and over $13,000 found in vehicle
NEW MILFORD TWP., SUSQUEHANNA OCUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested after being pulled over with drugs and a load of cash found in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Gibson, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-81 in North Milford Township Saturday afternoon at 3:41 PM.
WOLF
Jake of All Trades: Does Jake Have What It Takes to Be a School Bus Driver?
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — School bus drivers are essential in the lives of students. My friend Diane has been driving for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for nearly thirty years. The company Diane works for, Student Transportation of America or STA, allowed her to meet up with me...
WOLF
Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee hosted a blood drive
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE COUNTY(WOLF) — Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross. THON is a charity run by students at the University that help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer through the Four Diamonds Fund. The blood drive held benefits those who...
WOLF
Police investigate shooting that killed one man in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are investigating a late-night shooting that killed one man Monday night. Officers received a call around 11:53 PM for a report of shots fired near Coal Street and Logan Court. A second call came in shortly after to report that a male victim was injured on North Meade Street.
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre NAACP calls for change following death of Tyre Nichols
Kingston, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP released their statement regarding the murder of Tyre Nichols. FOX56's Josh Oculam sat down with the acting secretary, Daryl Lewis to talk about issues that lead to this and what the community can do to prevent this. Lewis said...
WOLF
19th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. (WOLF) — The Abington Business and Professional Association kicked off the 19th annual Clark Summit Festival of Ice Friday. The theme was around the world so 59 businesses have sponsored ice sculpture featuring all 7 continents. A new addition this year is a food tent where...
Comments / 0