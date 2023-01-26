Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight
Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube
The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following Dramatic Royal Rumble Bloodline Angle
The Royal Rumble event might be over, but it was the ending of the show was the biggest shocker. The main event of the card saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. Right after The Bloodline decimated the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, and now has sent out his first message following the incident.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Roman Reigns Dominates Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Finally Turns Against The Bloodline
Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday night at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Reigns won in brutal, dominant fashion, hitting Owens with multiple spears and smashing the back of his head on the steel ring steps. The big story surrounding the match was Sam Zayn's loyalties, as he was ordered to stand at ringside and support Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" initially ordered Zayn to do nothing while at ringside, but when the referee got knocked out he ordered Sami to get a chair from ringside.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled From Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was always full of surprises. In the women's match, the WWE Universe saw the returns of Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. But in the men's match, one surprise came when an entrant didn't make his way to the ring after his music hit.
sportszion.com
WWE fans outraged over Booker-T’s illegal elimination from Royal Rumble match following his surprising return
Many retired and famous wrestlers are known to make surprise appearances at the Royal Rumble. The 39th annual Royal Rumble held in San Antonio, Texas’s Alamodome was no exception, as Booker T made a surprise entrance that drove the crowd wild. The Royal Rumble, which is the flagship event...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on January 30, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!. The fallout from "Royal Rumble" kicks off tonight, as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show. Rhodes made his triumphant return this past Saturday as the final entrant of the match after he was sidelined with a pectoral injury in June. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.
Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?
WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell
Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media. "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm...
