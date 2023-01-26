ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Weather Related Announcement (1-29-23)

If you have an announcement, please email berniem@algonaradio.com. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________. All Call Theater Production of “Aladdin” — There will be 2 performances today at 2pm or 7pm. Bancroft Chamber Chili Cook off will be held today Sunday, January 29 from 4 to 6pm at the North Kossuth Golf...
