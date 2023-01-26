Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
algonaradio.com
Weather Related Announcement (1-29-23)
If you have an announcement, please email berniem@algonaradio.com. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________. All Call Theater Production of “Aladdin” — There will be 2 performances today at 2pm or 7pm. Bancroft Chamber Chili Cook off will be held today Sunday, January 29 from 4 to 6pm at the North Kossuth Golf...
Comments / 0