With last week's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," several faces from the show's past were brought back to pay homage and celebrate the longevity of the longest-running TV series in wrestling. One of the past stars who made an appearance was The Godfather (real name Charles Wright). Wright was seen interacting with Baron Corbin and JBL in a backstage segment, with Wright keeping track of who was and wasn't allowed into the backstage poker game. During a recent appearance on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," revealed that Corbin brought a bottle of Jack Daniels as a gift for Wright and another WWE legend as a sign of respect for the veterans.

3 HOURS AGO