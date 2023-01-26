With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a couple of hours away, Fightful Select has shared an update about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's status. According to the report, Fightful was asking around about The Rock and Austin and the talent that they've spoken with haven't been told anything, but said it's "well known that WWE wants them." One talent revealed that the money increase between the pitches to Austin for Brock Lesnar in the fall and Reigns in January were "significant" and it was obvious that WWE "wanted him for something."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO