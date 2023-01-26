Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.

1 DAY AGO