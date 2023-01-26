Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
People are just realising default iPhone setting drains your battery – how to fix it instantly
APPLE iPhones come fitted with default features which can secretly drain the battery life of devices. One feature, tucked deep inside the Settings app, is a pretty big culprit behind your iPhone battery living in the red zone. Background App Refresh is a feature that allows apps to refresh their...
Gmail may soon replace your favorite package tracking apps for good
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
9to5Mac
Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro now $49 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8, more
All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by $49 price cuts on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air 5. If you’re looking for a fitness companion instead of a must-have iPad accessory, we’re also tracking all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 styles from $349, not to mention Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Google’s account switcher shows off a new Material You look
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After Google introduced Material You to the world with Android 12, it started pouring efforts into making its essential Android apps like Messages adapt to the new design guidelines. Next in line appears to be the desktop web versions of these services, as Google is finally giving most of its popular sites a taste of Material You, with changes showing up in the account switcher now.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Hidden Taskbar Search in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft has added a search option to the taskbar that lets you customize the search box's appearance. At the time of writing, the feature is hidden by default, but ViveTool can enable it for you.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Bad batch of Android apps with millions of downloads discovered in Play Store — delete them now
From rewards apps that don’t pay out to games and investment apps that lead you to phishing pages, you need to be careful when downloading new Android apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
How to use Snapchat on your computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Snapchat messaging app has millions of users across the globe, allowing anyone to share content with others instantly. As a bonus, messages disappear 24 hours after being read by the recipient. Keeping the chat thread clear of previous messaging clutter helps increase user engagement.
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
Revive your old computer by turning it into a Chromebook
Your old laptop can be more than a door stop. Justin PotBreathe new life into your ancient dust-covered laptop by installing ChromeOS Flex.
makeuseof.com
How to Draw on the Desktop on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are many third-party apps with which you can annotate screenshots. However, there are far fewer annotation tools that enable users to draw directly on the Windows desktop.
9to5Mac
These new iPhone and iPad software features are coming this year, according to Apple
While iOS 17 speculation is already in full swing, there are still a handful of features that Apple has announced, but not yet released for iPhone and iPad users. There are new Apple Pay and Apple Card features on the way, updates to Safari, and much more. Head below as we round up all of the previously-announced features still coming for iPhone and iPad…
9to5Mac
Facebook apps can deliberately drain iPhone and Android batteries, says former employee
A data scientist formerly working for Meta says that Facebook apps can deliberately drain the batteries of both iPhones and Android smartphones, in order to examine the effect of low battery power on app performance …. Facebook apps can deliberately drain phone batteries. The report implies that the “feature” has...
Comments / 0