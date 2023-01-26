Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Fox 19
Report: Real chance Travis Kelce misses AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is a game-time decision for the AFC Championship due to a back injury, according to a FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to...
Fox 19
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic
FINAL: Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker put it through the uprights from 45 yards out to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs 23, Bengals 20. Cincinnati goes home after their 10-game win streak is snapped at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick...
Fox 19
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, “Sorry,” our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer says. The...
Fox 19
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai spoke from the locker room Sunday night after AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ossai played perhaps the best game of his career, and it’s likely the Bengals would not have been in the game at the end at all were it not for his efforts. His late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, put the Chiefs in range for the field goal that ultimately sealed the loss.
Fox 19
Bengals offseason: Calculating Burrow’s possible new contract; Free agents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have a busy offseason with several key players set to become free agents, and of course, working on the massive contract to keep Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The 2022-23 season ended Sunday in Kansas City with a 20-23 loss to the Chiefs. Now, the...
Fox 19
Bengals fans fly from CVG to Kansas City for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans, decked out in Who Dey gear, flew from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Saturday afternoon CVG announced that they added a nonstop United Airlines flight to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game. The flight left at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and will arrive at 1:50...
Fox 19
“They gotta play us”: How the rallying cry came to be
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals coach who came up with the phrase “They gotta play us” discusses how the phrase came about. Mark Duffner says that the phrase started in Nashville when the Bengals beat the Titans. Zac Taylor’s message in that game was these teams “gotta play us.”...
Fox 19
Bengals have ‘a lot to be proud of,’ coach Taylor says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday his players should be proud of what they accomplished this season. Even though the Bengals came up short of their Super Bowl hopes, there were a lot of positives in the season for Taylor. Cincinnati’s season ended Sunday in Kansas...
Fox 19
Arizona requests to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan: Per report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Arizona Cardinals have put in requests to interview Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coach opening, according to NFL insiders. Anarumo will interview Wednesday while Callahan will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says....
Fox 19
Bengals fans show their Who Dey spirit ahead AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans are bringing the Who Dey spirit from Cincinnati to Kansas City. The FOX19 NOW’s team is in Kansas City covering the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Kansas City including Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s...
Fox 19
Bengals, Chiefs fans filled with anticipation ahead playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals and Chiefs fans are preparing for the highly anticipated game Sunday evening. The game will be at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Bengals, Chiefs fans come together through adoption
KANSAS CITY, MO (WXIX) -Two families, each cheering on two different teams Sunday, share a common bond through adoption. Sonya Fultz is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and Cindy Swatek is a Kansas City Chiefs fan who both adopted children 12 years ago from Guatemala while working to raise money for organizations there.
