Cincinnati, OH

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Real chance Travis Kelce misses AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is a game-time decision for the AFC Championship due to a back injury, according to a FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to...
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic

FINAL: Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker put it through the uprights from 45 yards out to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs 23, Bengals 20. Cincinnati goes home after their 10-game win streak is snapped at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai spoke from the locker room Sunday night after AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ossai played perhaps the best game of his career, and it’s likely the Bengals would not have been in the game at the end at all were it not for his efforts. His late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, put the Chiefs in range for the field goal that ultimately sealed the loss.
Bengals fans fly from CVG to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans, decked out in Who Dey gear, flew from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Saturday afternoon CVG announced that they added a nonstop United Airlines flight to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game. The flight left at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and will arrive at 1:50...
“They gotta play us”: How the rallying cry came to be

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals coach who came up with the phrase “They gotta play us” discusses how the phrase came about. Mark Duffner says that the phrase started in Nashville when the Bengals beat the Titans. Zac Taylor’s message in that game was these teams “gotta play us.”...
Bengals have ‘a lot to be proud of,’ coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday his players should be proud of what they accomplished this season. Even though the Bengals came up short of their Super Bowl hopes, there were a lot of positives in the season for Taylor. Cincinnati’s season ended Sunday in Kansas...
Arizona requests to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan: Per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Arizona Cardinals have put in requests to interview Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coach opening, according to NFL insiders. Anarumo will interview Wednesday while Callahan will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says....
Bengals fans show their Who Dey spirit ahead AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans are bringing the Who Dey spirit from Cincinnati to Kansas City. The FOX19 NOW’s team is in Kansas City covering the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Kansas City including Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s...
Bengals, Chiefs fans come together through adoption

KANSAS CITY, MO (WXIX) -Two families, each cheering on two different teams Sunday, share a common bond through adoption. Sonya Fultz is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and Cindy Swatek is a Kansas City Chiefs fan who both adopted children 12 years ago from Guatemala while working to raise money for organizations there.
