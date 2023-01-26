ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search continues for missing woman after her car is located

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Multimodal Mondays: TheBus

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Many people may not realize that riding TheBus has a lot of benefits. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and a safe way to get around for everyday people. Jon Nouchi (City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services, Deputy Director) shared, “I think...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and four years probation, but said 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon.
KAPOLEI, HI

