HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and four years probation, but said 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO