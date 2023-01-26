Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Notebook: Tony Vitello Previews Start Of Preseason Practice
Tennessee baseball opened up preseason practice Friday with the start of the 2023 season just three weeks away. Fifth-year coach Tony Vitello met with the media to signal the start of preseason practice Friday as the Vols look to defend their SEC Championship this season. Vitello discussed an abundance of...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi Put a Bow on Texas, Preview Florida
After defeating Georgia and No. 10 Texas this past week, the Tennessee basketball team will have another set of challenges coming up in the next handful of days. No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will head south to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Jumped To No. 2 In AP Poll
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the Media Monday afternoon after the Vols jumped to No. 2 in the AP Poll following a 2-0 week where they earned a pair of lopsided victories. The Vols are winners of four straight following a disappointing loss against Kentucky and head on...
rockytopinsider.com
‘A Big Part Of Our Future’: Barnes Updates B.J. Edwards Development
Freshman guard and Knoxville native B.J. Edwards has played just six minutes for Tennessee basketball in conference play and is firmly outside of the Vols’ 10-man rotation. But, as eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes is quick to point out, the Vols have extreme experience and depth on this seasons team. Only two freshmen are playing serious roles on this Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) team and both are frontcourt players.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Keeps Moving Up In Jan. 30 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll after a 2-0 week that saw them earn double-digit victories over Georgia and then-No. 10 Texas. The Vols jumped rival Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide survived a home scare...
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler Receives SEC Player of the Week Honors
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Makes Top Eight For Blue Chip Receiver
Tennessee football made the top eight for blue chip receiver Bredell Richardson Saturday, the Florida native released on Twitter. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame joined the Vols in the top group. Richardson is one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking as the No....
rockytopinsider.com
Updated National Championship Odds After Tennessee’s Win Over Texas
The fourth-ranked Tennessee Basketball team achieved one of their biggest wins of the season–and biggest at home–on Saturday against No. 10 Texas, dominating the Longhorns 82-71. With the win, the Vols are bound to move up at least one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after No....
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Emotional Conversations’ Fueled Nkamhoua’s ‘Terrific’ Performance Against Texas
There’s an argument that the origins of Olivier Nkamhoua’s career night against No. 10 Texas came on Wednesday when he missed a ball screen assignment on the first possession of the game against Georgia. Nkamhoua told Barnes his mind “wasn’t in the right place” against Georgia. But his...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Makes Surprise Appearance with Tennessee Signing Class at Vol Hoops Game
Tennessee basketball had a big surprise in store during the first half of the game against No. 10 Texas on Saturday night in Knoxville. During a timeout on the court, Tennessee brought out head football coach Josh Heupel along with the early enrollees from Tennessee’s signing class. The group...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Outpaces Texas For Marquee Win
Uros Plavsic checked into the game just over five minutes in and quickly drew a hard foul. He came up jawing at Texas’ Brock Cunningham. The Longhorns returned the talk when Plavsic airballed the first free throw. After Plavsic missed the second free throw he came down with the rebound and threw it off Cunningham’s leg out of bounds.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
utdailybeacon.com
8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023
With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
