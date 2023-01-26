ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi Put a Bow on Texas, Preview Florida

After defeating Georgia and No. 10 Texas this past week, the Tennessee basketball team will have another set of challenges coming up in the next handful of days. No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will head south to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

‘A Big Part Of Our Future’: Barnes Updates B.J. Edwards Development

Freshman guard and Knoxville native B.J. Edwards has played just six minutes for Tennessee basketball in conference play and is firmly outside of the Vols’ 10-man rotation. But, as eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes is quick to point out, the Vols have extreme experience and depth on this seasons team. Only two freshmen are playing serious roles on this Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) team and both are frontcourt players.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Keeps Moving Up In Jan. 30 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll after a 2-0 week that saw them earn double-digit victories over Georgia and then-No. 10 Texas. The Vols jumped rival Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide survived a home scare...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Zakai Zeigler Receives SEC Player of the Week Honors

Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Makes Top Eight For Blue Chip Receiver

Tennessee football made the top eight for blue chip receiver Bredell Richardson Saturday, the Florida native released on Twitter. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame joined the Vols in the top group. Richardson is one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking as the No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Updated National Championship Odds After Tennessee’s Win Over Texas

The fourth-ranked Tennessee Basketball team achieved one of their biggest wins of the season–and biggest at home–on Saturday against No. 10 Texas, dominating the Longhorns 82-71. With the win, the Vols are bound to move up at least one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after No....
AUSTIN, TX
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Outpaces Texas For Marquee Win

Uros Plavsic checked into the game just over five minutes in and quickly drew a hard foul. He came up jawing at Texas’ Brock Cunningham. The Longhorns returned the talk when Plavsic airballed the first free throw. After Plavsic missed the second free throw he came down with the rebound and threw it off Cunningham’s leg out of bounds.
AUSTIN, TX
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN

