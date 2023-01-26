Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Brugler mock draft: Stroud third QB off the board?
Opinions are mixed when it comes to predicting where Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some analysts have Stroud going No. 1 overall. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler -- who is also a frequent guest on the Bucknuts Morning 5 -- has Stroud as merely the third-best QB in this draft. In his latest mock draft, Brugler predicts that Alabama's Bryce Young will go No. 1 overall (to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade with the Chicago Bears) and Kentucky's Will Levis will go No. 2 (to the Houston Texans). Brugler has Stroud falling to the No. 5 pick, where he says the Carolina Panthers would grab the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
How one prominent NFL draft analyst views former Penn State standout Joey Porter Jr. early in process
The 2023 NFL Draft is about three months away, and while much can change in the intervening days and weeks, Penn State appears to be in good shape to buck a well-established trend. The Nittany Lions have never had a defensive back picked in the first round. Former star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. appears on track to break that.
Low talks Loggains time in the NFL, recruiting efforts
Following the end of the regular season, South Carolina was looking to replace offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield who left for the same position at Nebraska under Matt Rhule. Head coach Shane Beamer went out and hired Dowell Loggains to be the Gamecocks next offensive coordinator. Loggains makes his way to...
Can Omari Abor crack DE rotation for Buckeyes in 2023?
Defensive end Omari Abor redshirted at Ohio State in 2022. Can he crack the rotation at what is a very deep position for the Buckeyes as a second-year player in 2023? This spring and offseason will go a long way in determining that. Abor came to Columbus with extremely high...
Baumgardner mock draft: Four Buckeyes projected in first round
It is full-fledged NFL mock draft season. The latest contestant is Nick Baumgardner from The Athletic who dropped his mock draft on Monday. Unlike many of his fellow draft analysts, Baumgardner does not believe the Chicago Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick. Rather, he believes the Bears will select defensive tackle Jalen Carter from Georgia. Baumgarder also prognosticates that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be taken by the Houston Texans with the No. 2 pick. He then has Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud going off the board with the No. 3 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders (in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals).
Keidron Smith added to Senior Bowl
Following his performance at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in California last week, Kentucky cornerback Keidron Smith has received and accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, Executive Director Jim Nagy has announced. Smith will compete for the National Team, and joins UK running Chris Rodriguez, who will compete for...
FSU's Jammie Robinson measures in at the Senior Bowl
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson checked in at 5-foot-10, 194 pounds at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. Robinson, who is auditioning at the all-star event to solidify himself as a top-tier safety in the 2023 NFL Draft, was a tad smaller than his listed height/weight at FSU. Robinson’s playing weight...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/31: Time to Start Draft Lunacy, Super Nausea, and Spending Bengal Money
Today, we move on from fomenting communal hatred of fancy-pants putz Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to other topics, namely, the sudden arrival of the NFL offseason slightly ahead of schedule. Usually, the offseason has the patience to arrive after the Super Bowl. Still, now, with the scheduling of the Shrine Bowl (to be played Thursday night) and Senior Bowl (this weekend), it seems like draft lunacy season has already arrived, and we might as well begin preparing.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers complete three-team trade for Bryce Young at No. 1 in CBS Sports' latest
The Panthers could potentially make a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to the latest first-round mock from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards. Unsure of its quarterback situation ahead of coach Frank Reich’s first season, Carolina has completed a hypothetical three-team deal that would give the Panthers the top selection with Alabama’s Bryce Young between the crosshairs.
Brian Hartline, Jim Leonhard among college football assistants that could become head coaches soon
With more than 100 schools at the FBS level, there is plenty of opportunity to become a head coach in college football. It is not easy to get that promotion, though, especially if one lacks in head coaching experience. But there are always assistants — Jim Leonhard and Brian Hartline included — that seem ready to take the leap into a head coaching role, and bringing on an up-and-coming young name often works out for programs.
