LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
India's Adani secures $2.5 billion share sale amid short-seller storm
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship firm, despite a $65 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a short-seller's report. The fundraising is critical for Adani, not just because it will help...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Dollar rises ahead of Fed, but set for fourth monthly drop
LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar ticked higher on Tuesday ahead of a raft of central bank decisions but remained on track for its fourth consecutive monthly loss. The Federal Reserve will set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.
South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Skim through Sayona Mining’s (ASX:SYA) latest milestone & SYA share price
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) reported successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant at North American Lithium (NAL) operation. At market close on 31 January 2023, SYA share price was AU$0.26. NAL is heading in the right direction for first spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.
Megaport (ASX:MP1) share price in focus- how are developments faring?
Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its third successive quarterly EBITDA profit for 2Q FY23. Total revenue was AU$37 million. Megaport says it continues to strengthen its relationship and available services with cloud partners. Provider of Elastic Interconnection services, Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its quarterly Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to 31 December 2022. The...
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 0.9% decrease in revenue to $13.108 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.43 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is $104, above its last closing price of $89.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.55 1.58 Beat 1.9 Jun. 30 2022 1.51 1.50 1.56 Beat 4 Mar. 31 2022 1.49 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.40 1.41 1.40 Missed -0.4 Sep. 1.65 1.65 1.71 Beat 3.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.55 1.53 1.66 Beat 8.3 Mar. 31 2021 1.60 1.59 1.52 Missed -4.2 Dec. 31 2020 1.34 1.36 1.34 Missed -1.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $59 billion profit
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted $59 billion in adjusted profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home more than $6.7 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to...
Alliance Resource Partners LP <ARLP.O>: Profits of $1.63 announced for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Alliance Resource Partners LP in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.63 per share, $1.22 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 41 cents. Profits of $1.42 per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.39 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.42 per share. The company reported revenue of $700.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $688.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the coal peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $700.73 million from $473.47 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.41 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m.
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
