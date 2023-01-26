Read full article on original website
Alliance Resource Partners LP <ARLP.O>: Profits of $1.63 announced for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Alliance Resource Partners LP in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.63 per share, $1.22 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 41 cents. Profits of $1.42 per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.39 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.42 per share. The company reported revenue of $700.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $688.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the coal peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $700.73 million from $473.47 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.41 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m.
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Exxon Mobil Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Exxon Mobil Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty one analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $3.29 per share. * Revenue rose 12.3% to $95.43 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $94.67 billion. * Exxon Mobil Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was $3.09. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days seven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Exxon Mobil Corp shares had risen by 3.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $12.75 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Exxon Mobil Corp is $125.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 03:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 3.29 3.40 Beat Sep. 30 2022 3.79 4.45 Beat Jun. 30 2022 3.74 4.14 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.12 2.07 Missed.
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Sterling Bank Posts Qtrly Group Profit Before Income Tax 5.7 Mln Naira
* STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 5.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.6 MILLION NAIRA. * STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 21.27 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 18.06 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
McDonald's tops profit estimates, warns short-term inflation to persist
(Updates share price performance in second paragraph) Jan 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on higher menu prices, even as it warned short-term inflationary pressures would persist in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.3% to $264.55 in U.S. trading,...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Megaport (ASX:MP1) share price in focus- how are developments faring?
Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its third successive quarterly EBITDA profit for 2Q FY23. Total revenue was AU$37 million. Megaport says it continues to strengthen its relationship and available services with cloud partners. Provider of Elastic Interconnection services, Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its quarterly Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to 31 December 2022. The...
South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $59 billion profit
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted $59 billion in adjusted profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home more than $6.7 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira
* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
Evoke Announces Teva Ends Pursuit Of Paragraph IV ANDA Against Gimoti
* EVOKE ANNOUNCES TEVA ENDS PURSUIT OF PARAGRAPH IV ANDA AGAINST GIMOTI. * EVOKE PHARMA - IN ADDITION, NO FUTURE ANDA FILER WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE 180-DAY GENERIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR AN ANDA THAT REFERENCES GIMOTI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
Cbrain Establishes JV Co In Ghana
* ESTABLISHED JOINT VENTURE CO IN GHANA
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
