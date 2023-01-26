Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Noon Rotary Hears from Bryant Industries
Amy Hoose (left), the vice president of market development and scrap procurement for the Danville-based Bryant Industries, gave a presentation to the Danville Noon Rotary on Jan. 23 in the Fischer Theatre. Ms. Hoose showed the 25 Rotarians in attendance the work Bryant does in recycling and in hauling construction materials from work sites. Shown here with Ms. Hoose is Sergeant at Arms Tonya Hill.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Deadlines to apply for Danville Area Community College Summer & Fall 2023 Health Career Programs:
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. · Rad Tech program application deadline is Wednesday, March 15 for the Summer 2023 program. https://www.dacc.edu/depts/radtech. · Sono and Echo programs application deadline to apply is Monday, May 15 for the Fall 2023 program. https://www.dacc.edu/depts/sono https://www.dacc.edu/depts/echo. · Nursing Level...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual PEER COURT Auction this Friday Night (Feb 3rd) at Turtle Run
This coming Friday evening is the annual Peer Court Auction at Turtle Run. Peer Court Auctioneer Paul Sermersheim recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, reminding all of us the importance of supporting Peer Court, keeping the program going, and what it can do for youngsters. AUDIO:...
Danville High School welcomes new clinic
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health clinic will open inside Danville High School tomorrow. The school district partnered with Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring in the first-of-its-kind center. The new clinic will be open for all students who go to the school. Parents say the clinic will benefit everyone involved. “I actually think it’s […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC to Host Academic Challenge for Area High School Students
Danville Area Community College will host the annual Regional Academic Challenge competition, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. Eight area school districts are expected to send participants to this year’s competition. Academic Challenge is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Engineering Program at...
smilepolitely.com
Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues
When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
David Groves, Jr: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Bailee Poggendorf. “He is a motivated go-getter, never settling for less, who created a mentoring program that has changed the lives of so many high school students of color. He has given a safe space to the students whose grades were not always the best, behavior was not the greatest, and whose future was not as positive. Every single thing he does is for the betterment of Danville students.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Bismarck Lions Serve Pancakes and Sausage on Saturday, February 4th
Bismarck, Illinois – The Bismarck Lions Club will serve pancakes and sausage at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 7am – 1pm as part of their Annual Pancake and Sausage Day. Tickets may be purchased for $9 with kids 6-12 being $5 and 5 & under free. Sponsor packs of 10 tickets are available for $85. Advance meat orders may be made by calling (217) 497-2617. Funds donated will be used to help meet needs of the community.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston Opening Warming Center at City Hall, 7 PM (Mon 30th) to 7 AM (Mon 31st)
THE FOLLOWING IS A HOOPESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. City of Hoopeston will open its warming center in City Hall at 301 W Main from 7pm tonight to 7 am Tuesday Morning. Wind Chills are forecast with winds to be from zero to -10 degrees over night. Per Mayor Wise.
illinoisnewsroom.org
University of Illinois students caught in financial scams, prompting police outreach
CHAMPAIGN – Several financial scams have struck local students in recent months, according to the University of Illinois Police Department. Scammers often target international students and pose as government agencies – threatening to deport students if they don’t send money. University of Illinois Police Department’s Sergeant Robert...
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Looking into Saturday Night (Jan 28th) Shooting Near Seminary & Porter Streets
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/28/23 around 6:56 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St and Porter St for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim stated he and a friend were inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter St when they heard a knock at the door. The victim stated while checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition. Officers also spoke with the victim’s friend who stated after he heard the knocking at the door; he observed two male black men standing at the door just before the shooting occurred. No further suspect information is currently available.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Central Illinois Builders Elects 2023 Officers
THE FOLLOWING IS A CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUILDERS RELEASE. Springfield, IL – Central Illinois Builders of AGC has elected officers for the association for 2023. The election took place at its 68th Annual Meeting in Champaign on January 20. 2023 Officers. President – Ryan Poettker. Poettker Construction. Breese, IL.
Downtown Champaign restaurant adds new menu items for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November and are excited to […]
Back on the sideline: former Schlarman champion coach Keith Peoples returns to lead boys team
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Keith Peoples is no stranger to winning, with two high school state championships under his belt, plus five at the junior high level, the Schlarman boys basketball head coach is taking on his next challenge. “We want to win a state championship, but we understand it’s a process and it’s not going […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Comments / 0