Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Miami Gardens Apartment Building Issued Several Citations Before Fire That Displaced 200
A Miami Gardens apartment building was issued more than 20 citations before a weekend fire left the building destroyed and up to 200 residents displaced. The NBC 6 Investigators found Miami-Fade Fire Rescue issued the New World Condominiums 21 citations for fire code violations since 2010, most recently in May of 2021.
WSVN-TV
Fire in Lauderdale Lakes under investigation after 1 person, 3 children injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are piecing together clues of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment that went up in flames. Flames broke out near Northwest 36th Street and 50th Avenue, Monday afternoon. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were able to make their way into the building to extinguish the blaze.
NBC Miami
‘We Lost Everything': Nearly 200 Displaced by Miami-Dade Apartment Fire Seek Help
Tempers flared at a meeting Monday involving dozens of residents who were forced out of a Miami-Dade apartment building that became engulfed in flames over the weekend. Close to 100 residents of the New World Condominiums Apartments filled a room at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens to hear from the building manager.
miamitimesonline.com
Three-alarm fire leaves 105 people displaced in Miami Gardens
The New World Condominium, a two-story apartment building built in 1968 that had 75 units, was engulfed in flames Saturday, January 28, leaving an estimated 105 people displaced. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the images of the affected building in Miami Gardens are grim. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah reported “significant challenges with this fire” during the battle, which required over 45 fire rescue units and personnel attempting to cut the roof, begin extinguishment of the fire from underneath the rooftop, and search and rescue efforts.
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detain suspect who stole dump truck, ran over passenger who jumped out and hit police cruiser in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who stole a dump truck from a construction site, struck a woman who jumped out of that truck as well as a police vehicle has been taken into custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near Northwest 57th Street and 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
NBC Miami
‘I Lost Everything': 200 Displaced After Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Gardens Apartments
Around 200 people were displaced after a massive fire engulfed an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 177th Street, with over 45 units arriving at the scene. Officials said 75 apartments were...
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed While Walking on Palmetto Expressway: FHP
Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed while walking on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Sunday night. The crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Expressway near Northwest 103rd Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Officials said a man was walking...
NBC Miami
Miami Man Arrested for Second Time in 7 Months for Dumping Contaminated Waste
A Miami man was arrested last week for dumping contaminated waste near a southwest Miami-Dade body of water, the second time in the last seven months he has been charged with such crimes. Julio Barreto, 51, was charged with a felony violation of Florida's litter law Friday along with another...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on Sunday night, issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
Click10.com
Arson investigation underway after Miami man suffers burns in duplex fire
MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, and now detectives are investigating the fire as a case of arson, officials confirmed. According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze...
Comments / 0