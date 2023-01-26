The New World Condominium, a two-story apartment building built in 1968 that had 75 units, was engulfed in flames Saturday, January 28, leaving an estimated 105 people displaced. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the images of the affected building in Miami Gardens are grim. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah reported “significant challenges with this fire” during the battle, which required over 45 fire rescue units and personnel attempting to cut the roof, begin extinguishment of the fire from underneath the rooftop, and search and rescue efforts.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO