'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
'The Brave and the Bold' Movie Will Finally Give Us a Robin Story
DC fans will finally get their wish for a Robin story under James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DCU. While unveiling their sprawling plans for the cinematic universe under their guidance, the creatives spoke about The Brave and the Bold, the film that will kick off their iteration of Batman. Matt Reeves will still get his corner of the DCU with his The Batman films, but Gunn and Safran have their own plans for how the Caped Crusader will fit into the larger extended universe. Namely, their plans involve a Robin, specifically Damian Wayne who will be the focal point of their introductory Batman film.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
'Superman Legacy' Won't Be Another Origin Story
When it comes to superheroes, origin stories are a tale as old as time—especially when those origin stories are being used as the launch point for a new chapter in a long-running franchise. Fortunately, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the newly minted DC Universe, Gunn promised that we wouldn't have to sit through yet another Superman origin story, and it looks like he's following through with that promise.
'Doom Patrol' and 9 Other Great Shows about Unlikely Superheroes
Superheroes are everywhere nowadays. Even if you are a super fan of the superhero genre, it's difficult not to get super exhausted with all the heroes out there. Plus, many of them are beginning to feel like carbon copies of each other, but some are totally different. Some superheroes are...
'Creature Commandos': Meet the Cast of the New DC Animated Series
After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
Beyond 'The Last Of Us': Nick Offerman's 10 Best Movies & Shows, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
Nick Offerman broke everyone's hearts with his powerful and quiet performance in episode 3 of HBO's apocalyptic drama The Last of Us. Critics and fans raved about his performance, declaring it one of the best and most memorable guest stints in recent memory and placing him as an instant frontrunner for the Emmy Award for Guest Actor in a Drama.
All of the Evil Dead Movies and Series, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes
The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed. Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil...
Amanda Waller Spin-Off Series Taps 'Doom Patrol' Creator Jeremy Carver
Less than a week after the news broke that Doom Patrol would be coming to an end with Season 4, the series' creator Jeremy Carver has already found his next project within the DC Universe. At a super-secret meeting to reveal the upcoming slate of DC projects, newly minted DC Studios co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn revealed that Carver would be teaming up with Watchmen writer Christal Henry to pen the upcoming Peacemaker spin-off Waller. As the title suggests, Waller will see Viola Davis return as the titular Amanda Waller—a role that she has played across several projects.
'Reboot' Cancelled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has announced they have canceled the meta-comedy series Reboot after just one season. Created by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan Reboot centered on up-and-coming writer Hannah Korman and her father Gordan Gelman as they are forced to work together to reboot Gelman’s beloved 2000s family sitcom Step Right Up for modern audiences. The series took a heavy meta angle, poking fun at the all too common trend of once canceled series receiving a second life through streamers. In the series, Hulu is even the streaming service the fictional Step Right Up would be revived on, with Krista Marie Yu’s Elaine Kim being the young streaming executive overseeing the production.
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
'Let The Right One In' Cancelled After One Season at Showtime
Showtime has opted out of renewing Let The Right One In for Season 2, Deadline has reported. The decision comes as Paramount announced that Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year. Let the Right One In is based on the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation by the same name. The series already has been shopped by Tomorrow Studios to other platforms.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
From ‘Wolf Pack’ to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: 10 Roles Sarah Michelle Gellar Absolutely Owns, Ranked
Sarah Michelle Gellar is back again with the new TV series on Paramount+ Wolf Pack. Even though it has been over twenty years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended, Gellar is still as adored by fans today as she was then. One of the most recognized faces of TV and...
Robert Englund Documentary Gets Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming
A Nightmare on Elm Street has remained a horror classic for decades, and has continued to be one of the most popular horror franchises of all time since 1984. That, of course, would not be possible without its heinous antagonist, Freddy Krueger, who has been terrorizing his victims in their dreams. The character Wes Craven created has been brought to life by Robert Englund throughout the film's various sequels and spin-offs, solidifying the actor's place in entertainment history. Now, the legacy of the veteran actor will be chronicled on the big screen, with a documentary titled Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story set to premiere around the actor's 75th birthday.
DCU’s ’Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Movie Gets Release Window
Today DCU heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced a massive slate for their upcoming revamped DCU. Along with a slew of new titles both for television and for the big screen, the duo announced that the first film set to kick off the rebooted universe will be Superman Legacy, with a release date already pinned down for 2025. The first chapter of their DCU will be called "Gods and Monsters," and there's no one better to kick off such a chapter as the "saintly" Superman according to Gunn. However, Clark Kent isn't the only Kryptonian we'll get to see in theaters. Gunn and Safran also shared new details on an upcoming Supergirl movie.
'Swamp Thing' Movie Will Explore the Superhero's "Dark Origins"
The DCU will see the return of perhaps its messiest superhero, the humanoid plant monster Swamp Thing, under the reign of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While unveiling their plans for the future of the DC cinematic universe, Safran revealed that Swamp Thing will be getting its own solo film in the near future that will explore the origins of the popular anthropomorphic sludge monster.
