Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
knopnews2.com
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
knopnews2.com
Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte. Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time. The cook off was meant to raise...
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors adds new members
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Three new members were sworn onto the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Wednesday evening. Kim Korgan, of McCook; Tyler Pribbeno, of Imperial, and Tricia Schaffer, of North Platte, all ran unopposed in the November General Election. They join eight other members on the board. Among other things,...
Maxwell teacher uses grant funds to purchase 3-D printer for classroom
MAXWELL, Neb.-Students at Maxwell Public Schools have a new tool to help unleash their creativity thanks to a grant. Joni Keith, who teaches 7-12 Science was recently awarded $2,500 from the John Russell Applegate Fund for Teachers Training, managed by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Keith used the funds to help...
News Channel Nebraska
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
5 Hershey Public Schools students selected for first chairs in All State Band
HERSHEY, Neb.-Five students from Hershey Public Schools are being honored for their music skills, after being selected to participate in the 2023 Class C All State Band in Kearney, all with first chair selections. Students audition and are then selected by an All State Committee. Representing Hershey Public Schools are:
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
🎧 North Platte Catholic Schools prepare to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, Irish Fest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, is an opportunity for North Platte residents to show their support of the North Platte Catholic Schools. "Without the community support, so many of our schools would not be successful," said Gwen Covey with North Platte Catholic Schools. While the students and...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer
OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
KETV.com
Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice
The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
