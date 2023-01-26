ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

floridianpress.com

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Shuns Former State Legislators

Politics in Miami-Dade County, or as we like to call it, ”Arroz Con Pollo” politics, is not business as usual as is the case in other Florida counties. Things in the Miami boogie down are done a lot differently. Cronyism runs rampant in Florida’s largest county, and it appears as if a longstanding, unspoken rule to push back against the current and former state-level politicians at the county level is currently playing out.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Coral Gardens Park may be renamed; city considers the future of Wilton Drive Improvement District

Wilton Manors – City commissioners held off on voicing their support or opposition to a request to rename Coral Gardens Park last week. The request was made by the Three Bridges Neighborhood Association to honor longtime residents Jack and Pamela Leiber. Leisure Services Director Patrick Cann said the couple is responsible for the planting of the trees in the park on Coral Gardens Drive and their home was also featured in Gold Coast Pictorial magazine in 1975.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

Miami police corruption allegations discussed at City Hall

MIAMI – The South Florida Police Benevolent Association has subpoenaed staff members of the City of Miami Police Department, including the police chief, to testify at a whistleblower hearing at City Hall Tuesday regarding accusations of racism and corruption. The civil service hearing is being held on behalf of...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Dylan Barket

Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community

A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
sibfl.net

Pesticides, Herbicides and Fertilizer Application

Pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers should be applied sparingly, not exceeding manufacturer’s directions. When handling potential harmful materials such as fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, use efficient and safe storage and cleanup methods. Fertilizer management involves control of the rate, timing, and method of application to minimize the chance of polluting surface water or groundwater. Always store in a dry area free from rainfall.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale

Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
sibfl.net

Household Hazardous Waste

Many common household chemicals are unsafe to place out for collection with your household refuse. Help protect our drinking water supply and fragile environment by safely disposing of your household chemicals. Miami-Dade County Home Chemical Collection Centers accepts oil based paints, pesticides, solvents, pool chemicals and other household items. The...
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Edy Zoo

Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami

MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.
MIAMI, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida hospital adds smart knee implant

Miami-based Mount Sinai Medical Center became the first hospital in south Florida to use Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ smart knee implant, according to a Jan. 30 news release shared in Miami's Community News. The first case with Persona IQ was performed Jan. 11 by Karim Sabeh, MD. Persona IQ measures...
MIAMI, FL
pacechronicle.com

Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL

