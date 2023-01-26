Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
A new report issued by the Florida Building Commission calls into question a key part of a major law passed last year in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, which left 98 dead. At the core of the new bill was the creation of...
floridianpress.com
Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Shuns Former State Legislators
Politics in Miami-Dade County, or as we like to call it, ”Arroz Con Pollo” politics, is not business as usual as is the case in other Florida counties. Things in the Miami boogie down are done a lot differently. Cronyism runs rampant in Florida’s largest county, and it appears as if a longstanding, unspoken rule to push back against the current and former state-level politicians at the county level is currently playing out.
Coral Gardens Park may be renamed; city considers the future of Wilton Drive Improvement District
Wilton Manors – City commissioners held off on voicing their support or opposition to a request to rename Coral Gardens Park last week. The request was made by the Three Bridges Neighborhood Association to honor longtime residents Jack and Pamela Leiber. Leisure Services Director Patrick Cann said the couple is responsible for the planting of the trees in the park on Coral Gardens Drive and their home was also featured in Gold Coast Pictorial magazine in 1975.
Click10.com
Miami police corruption allegations discussed at City Hall
MIAMI – The South Florida Police Benevolent Association has subpoenaed staff members of the City of Miami Police Department, including the police chief, to testify at a whistleblower hearing at City Hall Tuesday regarding accusations of racism and corruption. The civil service hearing is being held on behalf of...
tamaractalk.com
Florida Politics: Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Lands $80K-a-Year County Position
Marlon Bolton also makes more than $53K in his city role. Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton has just been hired as Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers’ aide — earning a salary of $80,000 in addition to his $53,299 City Commissioner pay. Bolton, who is also a pastor...
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Prof. Marvin Dunn about the growing backlash over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American Studies. Guest: Prof. Marvin Dunn/Florida Historian
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
sibfl.net
Pesticides, Herbicides and Fertilizer Application
Pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers should be applied sparingly, not exceeding manufacturer’s directions. When handling potential harmful materials such as fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, use efficient and safe storage and cleanup methods. Fertilizer management involves control of the rate, timing, and method of application to minimize the chance of polluting surface water or groundwater. Always store in a dry area free from rainfall.
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
cw34.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
sibfl.net
Household Hazardous Waste
Many common household chemicals are unsafe to place out for collection with your household refuse. Help protect our drinking water supply and fragile environment by safely disposing of your household chemicals. Miami-Dade County Home Chemical Collection Centers accepts oil based paints, pesticides, solvents, pool chemicals and other household items. The...
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami
MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.
beckersspine.com
Florida hospital adds smart knee implant
Miami-based Mount Sinai Medical Center became the first hospital in south Florida to use Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ smart knee implant, according to a Jan. 30 news release shared in Miami's Community News. The first case with Persona IQ was performed Jan. 11 by Karim Sabeh, MD. Persona IQ measures...
960 The Ref
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
pacechronicle.com
Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
