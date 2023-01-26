Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
The Last of Us TV show creators explain why they changed Bill and Frank's story
The Last of Us episode 3 made some major changes to the characters
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting
HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
'The Last Of Us' Episode 3 Is Breaking Hearts & Here's How Bill & Frank Stole The Show
Fans of the show The Last Of Ussay they were "sobbing" and "weeping" during parts of episode 3 on HBO, which sees guest stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett steal the episode with their unexpected pairing. The episode, titled Long, Long Time, sees the lead pair of Joel and Ellie...
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
techaiapp.com
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: A Road Trip Poses Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
The Last of Us episode 4 trailer is out. HBO has dropped a preview for next week’s episode of the post-apocalyptic drama based on the eponymous PlayStation video game, teasing a new character in the form of Kathleen, a ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. Melanie Lynskey, best known for her run on Yellowjackets, will portray the role — signifying big trouble for our survivor duo Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Titled ‘Please Hold My Hand’, the episode will be directed by Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy) and will reportedly be only 50 minutes long — significantly shorter than the 75-minute runtime of episode 3. The Last of Us episode 4 premieres February 6 at 8:30am IST/ February 5 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
msn.com
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Popculture
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Collider
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
Collider
'The Brave and the Bold' Movie Will Finally Give Us a Robin Story
DC fans will finally get their wish for a Robin story under James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DCU. While unveiling their sprawling plans for the cinematic universe under their guidance, the creatives spoke about The Brave and the Bold, the film that will kick off their iteration of Batman. Matt Reeves will still get his corner of the DCU with his The Batman films, but Gunn and Safran have their own plans for how the Caped Crusader will fit into the larger extended universe. Namely, their plans involve a Robin, specifically Damian Wayne who will be the focal point of their introductory Batman film.
Collider
'Superman Legacy' Movie Will Be Rated PG-13, Say DC Studios Heads
The DCU Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the press event which saw the co-chairman of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. While there are many new faces, heroes, projects, and approaches to the new DC, the duo did confirm that one thing will stay the same when it comes to the Man of Steel: the new Superman film will remain rated at PG-13.
Collider
'Superman Legacy' Won't Be Another Origin Story
When it comes to superheroes, origin stories are a tale as old as time—especially when those origin stories are being used as the launch point for a new chapter in a long-running franchise. Fortunately, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the newly minted DC Universe, Gunn promised that we wouldn't have to sit through yet another Superman origin story, and it looks like he's following through with that promise.
