DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
DAILY DIGEST, 1/27: DWR increases State Water Project allocation to 30%; ‘Vigorous’ storm expected next week; DWR approves Groundwater Sustainability Plans for four NorCal basins; As the Colorado River shrinks, Washington prepares to spread the pain; and more …
MEETING: Central Valley Flood Protection Board meets beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a Report on Board staff participation in the flood emergency activation, the 2022 Levee Inspection and Assessment Annual Report, Consideration of a resolution approving the Design Agreement and Local Design Agreement for Lower Cache Creek, and an information item on the Transfer of Operation and Maintenance Responsibility for Lower San Joaquin River and Tributaries Project. Click here for the complete agenda.
