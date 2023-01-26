ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
GOSHEN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision

YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Valley Habitat for Humanity affiliates merge

Habitat for Humanity Stanislaus County and Habitat for Humanity Westside Merced County have merged and will be called Habitat for Humanity Merced/Stanislaus Counties, serving the entire area. In 2022 the Habitat for Humanity Merced affiliate pivoted to become the Fuller Institute. “Presently, there exists a gap in services in Merced...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy