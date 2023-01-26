Read full article on original website
Resources still available for Merced County flood victims
People in Merced County are still clearing out the mess left behind by flooding that happened a few weeks ago. Several organizations are still there offering resources to those who need them.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting
GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
‘Arrests will be made’: Sheriff Boudreaux on Goshen homicides
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.” According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six […]
CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance
A California Highway Patrol officer is home and recovering after getting pinned between two vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision
YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
westsideconnect.com
Valley Habitat for Humanity affiliates merge
Habitat for Humanity Stanislaus County and Habitat for Humanity Westside Merced County have merged and will be called Habitat for Humanity Merced/Stanislaus Counties, serving the entire area. In 2022 the Habitat for Humanity Merced affiliate pivoted to become the Fuller Institute. “Presently, there exists a gap in services in Merced...
Fire destroys Merced non-profit and damages businesses nearby
A fire in Downtown Merced destroyed Saint Vincent De Paul on Thursday evening. The flames threatened other businesses next door but fire crews were able to save them.
