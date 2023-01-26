Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game and the Idaho Department of Transportation reported that 33 elk have been fatally struck by cars along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 since Jan. 1, according to a press release from Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game Enforcement. Drivers are warned to be mindful of elk and other wildlife crossing the road in eitherarea and to slow down and make sure to scan the area ahead to avoid accidents. Drivers are also advised to pay attention to any deer crossing signs as they are placed where they are for their protection. Fish and Game also asks drivers to not stop while driving on the interstate. They warn that by stopping and pulling over, drivers risk causing another accident. Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game encouraged everyone to spread the word about avoiding elk and other wildlife while driving. They wished everyone driving on the interstate safe travels.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO