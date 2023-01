A scholarly article, “Plath Translates Rilke,” by Department of English Professor Birger Vanwesenbeeck has just appeared in the winter issue of the peer-reviewed journal Twentieth-Century Literature, published by Duke University Press. In the essay, Dr. Vanwesenbeeck draws on archival documents consulted at Indiana University’s Lilly Library to establish...

FREDONIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO