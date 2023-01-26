Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Celtics host their oldest and biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the second and final meeting between these two teams. They met for the first time this season on December 13 in Los Angeles. The Celtics won that game 122-118 in OT. The Celtics lead the series overall all time 164-133.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO