chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders: Seasons begin at 50 [Game thread]
Starting tonight at home, vs. the Red Wings. Who’s feeling optimistic? Who doesn’t care? Who’s in tank mode?. Ilya is back in net, vs. some Magnus. Varlamov— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 27, 2023.
chatsports.com
Friday’s Dump & Chase: All Together Now
#19: "The Preds snapped up John Hynes pretty quickly after he was let go by New Jersey during the 2019-20 season. Nashville has made the playoffs every spring Hynes has been there, but it’s going to be a tough ask this time out." St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly...
chatsports.com
New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie
Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: January 27, 2023...
chatsports.com
Pens/Sharks Recap: All the Penguins’ frustrations boil to surface in embarrassing 6-4 loss to lowly Sharks
Same grouping for the Penguins that they’ve been using this week, led onto the ice by goalie Casey DeSmith. The visiting San Jose Sharks have been racked by a losing streak and also a flu or cold bug going through their team and have the following players available tonight.
chatsports.com
Game thread: Hawks vs. Clippers
The Atlanta Hawks are back home Saturday evening to host the Los Angeles Clippers. Join us in the comments to discuss all of the action.
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Providence: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
‘Cats host Top 25 team with the Friars in town. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. After a 9-day break, Villanova returns to action against the 23rd ranked Friars on a busy sports day in South Philly.
chatsports.com
Mavs-Pistons preview: Time to get well, physically and in the standings
There’s a scene in the musical Hamilton when general George Washington tells Alexander Hamilton that “dying is easy, young man, living is harder.”. It’s the same with winning in the NBA. It’s a lot harder than losing. But it’s a lot more fun, too. The...
chatsports.com
Preview: Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Game #51 1/28/23
Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Celtics host their oldest and biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the second and final meeting between these two teams. They met for the first time this season on December 13 in Los Angeles. The Celtics won that game 122-118 in OT. The Celtics lead the series overall all time 164-133.
