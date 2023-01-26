Read full article on original website
FAA promises changes to prevent repeat of air travel safety system collapse
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to dramatically accelerate replacing the safety system whose failure led to a nationwide air travel grounding earlier this month. The regulator also said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of the meltdown in the interim. The FAA outlined the new timeframe and procedures...
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
Ford drops the price of its Tesla competitor
Ford is boosting production of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and dropping its sticker price weeks after Tesla dropped prices of its vehicles. The move represents a substantial roll-back of price hikes Ford announced last summer on the 2023 models -- but buyers may still be paying somewhat more than before the increases.
Nearly 1,000 flights already canceled Tuesday as winter storm rolls through the US
Nearly 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States Tuesday, according to FlightAware, as extreme winter weather affects parts of the country. Nearly 300 flights have been canceled departing Dallas-Fort Worth International and almost 70 flights have been canceled departing Dallas Love Field. Other notable cancellations are almost 80 flights departing Austin-Bergstrom International and 45 flights departing Nashville.
