seventeen.com
What Do the Snapchat Emojis Mean? Here's What We Know
Let's be honest — sending Snapchats back and forth with your besties totally beats a regular text message. With all the fun filters and features the app provides, you can express any emotion in unique ways that'll spice up any convo. If you're sending snaps to your favorite people on the regular, then you've probably seen the lil emojis that pop up next to their username.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
Trying to Connect a Nintendo Switch Controller to Your iPad? Here's How
After releasing iPadOS 16, Apple's fourth major launch for the device's operating system, users can now connect the Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers to the sleek tablet. Apple hardly advertised the new support pairing for Switch controllers, so plenty of fans wanting to jump into a session of portable gaming may be wondering how to connect them.
The Verge
The Nintendo Switch showed us we deserve more from joysticks
Every evening, my kids beg for “Mario,” and I know what that means — watching their old man wrestle with a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers while hopefully saving a princess. It’s not always easy timing tricky jumps in Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, especially not when the controls are fighting you.
'GoldenEye 007' on Nintendo Switch Is A Bit Janky — How to Get Modern Controls
Straight out of 1997, the extremely long wait for Rare's James Bond-inspired shooter game GoldenEye 007 is finally over. Players can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X|S as of this writing, but there have been some issues with the controls on both versions. Article continues...
Distractify
