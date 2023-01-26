Three-month-old conjoined twins were successfully separated in a “historic surgery” at a Texas hospital on Monday. The operation to separate newborn sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas was the hospital’s first-ever surgery of its kind. “A team of 25 medical professionals, including 6 surgeons, carefully performed this historic surgery, while parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley patiently waited for news of their separation,” the hospital said in a Wednesday news release. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well.” AmieLynn and JamieLynn of Fort Worth were born prematurely Oct. 3 joined...

