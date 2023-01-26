Read full article on original website
SEC settles on security claim in LBRY case; community calls it a big win for crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted on record that the sale of LBRY Credits (LBC) tokens in the secondary market doesn’t constitute a security. The settlement came during an appeal hearing in the LBRY vs. SEC case on Jan. 30. In what many called a victory...
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
Bitcoin price pares weekend gains as another CME ‘gap’ lurks below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to maintain bullish momentum on Jan. 30 as the countdown to the monthly close kept the market nervous. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming off its latest highs at just below $24,000 on the day. These, while Bitcoin’s best performance for nearly six...
Osprey sues Grayscale for misrepresenting likelihood of GBTC ETF approval
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds filed suit against Grayscale Investments in Connecticut Superior Court on Jan. 30, alleging violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. The suit concerns Grayscale advertising and promotion of the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) it is seeking to create. Osprey stated in the...
Crypto firms cut nearly 3,000 jobs in January despite Bitcoin’s rise
Crypto companies tightened their purse strings in the first month of 2023, with at least 2,900 crypto staff cut loose across 14 crypto firms in January. The latest firm to reportedly initiate a layoff is the crypto infrastructure provider Prime Trust, which has reportedly reduced its employee count by a third.
Here’s how Kazakhstan aims to enhance its legacy crypto trading framework
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining destinations, issued a consultation paper to gauge public interest in proposed amendments to improve the cryptocurrency trading framework. The policy paper, released on Jan. 27, was laid down by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), a Kazakh regulator. The AFSA...
New York financial regulator investigates Gemini over FDIC claims: Report
New York State’s Department of Financial Services is reportedly investigating cryptocurrency exchange Gemini over claims that the firm made regarding assets in its Earn lending program. According to a Jan. 30 report from Axios, the “New York State agency that regulates Gemini” — the Department of Financial Services handles...
UK-native stablecoin integrates into 18,000 ATMs nationwide
A partnership between Poundtoken and BitcoinPoint will make the country’s first 100%-backed British pound stablecoin, GBPT, accessible to retail consumers via a network of 18,000 ATMs across the United Kingdom. The move marks another step toward the U.K. becoming a “crypto hub” and is in line with the government’s push to use stablecoins for wholesale settlements.
ADA-backed algorithmic stablecoin ‘Djed’ launched on Cardano
Since the fall of the TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin in May 2022, many users in the crypto space have developed a weariness toward that particular asset class. The market for algorithmic stablecoins has declined 10x from its all-time high before the Terra collapse. However, this has not stopped Cardano network...
Bitcoin poised for another attack on $24K as trader predicts ‘bearish February’
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $23,000 into the Jan. 31 Wall Street open as markets braced for a fresh macroeconomic reckoning. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% in a single hourly candle before the start of trading, overcoming resistance in place overnight. With hours to...
Bitcoin 7-month high 'dominance' has BTC price eyeing $25K — Will Ethereum spoil the rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rapidly regaining its lost dominance in the crypto market so far into 2023. On Jan. 30, Bitcoin accounted for 44.82% of the total crypto market capitalization, the highest since June 2022. In September 2022, Bitcoin's dominance index was as low as 38.84%. The index typically rises when...
Crypto Quick Hits: 8 simple steps to multiple weekly winners
Cointelegraph Markets Pro gives members access to multiple strategies for finding weekly crypto winners. This article outlines how to use two overlooked indicators that, based on historical data, have been able to alert traders to massive potential price increases. These indicators can also be indispensable tools for asset discovery. When...
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
Digital asset investment products see highest inflows since July 2022: Report
On Jan. 30, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investments experienced a surge in inflows last week, reaching $117 million, the highest since July 2022. CoinShares reported that the sector’s total assets under management rose to $28...
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
Key takeaways from Circle’s $44.5B USDC reserve report
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has released an accountant-verified report of its treasury reserve holdings backing more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens currently in circulation. Circle’s December 2022 reserve report, reviewed by Grant Thornton accountancy group, breaks down the current make-up of the stablecoin issuer’s reserve vault. According to...
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
FTX sister company Alameda Research sues Voyager Digital for $446M
Embattled crypto investment firm Alameda Research is suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in an effort to claw back loan repayments that FTX made before it collapsed in November. Lawyers managing the FTX and Alameda bankruptcy case sued Voyager for $445.8 million in a Delaware court on Jan. 30. While...
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTX’s customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firm’s bankruptcy investigation is over.
