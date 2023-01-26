Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek' Actor Annie Wersching Has Died at 45 Years Old
Another star was lost on Jan. 29, 2023, when Annie Wersching died at just 45 years old. While she may not have been a household name, she was certainly a recognizable force in Hollywood. Most well-known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in 24, fans around the world were shocked to learn of Annie’s passing.
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a Love Story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
A 'Teen Mom' Fan on TikTok Might Have Figured Out Why MTV Keeps the Franchise Around
There are some reality shows that MTV just can't seem to give up. One of those is, of course, Ridiculousness, but the other is Teen Mom. Even when the original show was canceled, the franchise melded it, along with Teen Mom 2, into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But one fan on TikTok thinks they figured out why MTV won't cancel Teen Mom for good.
What to Know About Netflix’s ‘You People’ Star Lauren London’s Kids.
American Actor Lauren London is known for starring in music videos with artists Tyrese, Pharrell, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg, as well as television shows and feature films, such as ATL, This Christmas, Baggage Claim, and now Netflix’s You People alongside Eddie Murphy, Johan Hill, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Are Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby From 'Below Deck' Still Together?
Many crew members find love on Below Deck, including Season 10 newcomers Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby. The deckhand and controversial stewardess immediately clicked, hooking up at every opportunity. However, their whirlwind romance seemingly ended once Captain Sandy fired Camille for her poor attitude and lack of interest in her job.
'The Watchful Eye' Star Amy Acker Has Been Married for Two Decades and Counting
On the intriguing new Freeform thriller series The Watchful Eye, Amy Acker plays Tory, the sister-in-law of Matthew (Warren Christie) a wealthy man whose wife fell to her death from their penthouse window. Or was the death of Tory's sister-in-law foul play?. Article continues below advertisement. Thankfully Amy's offscreen married...
Darcey and Stacey Silva Have Acquired an Impressive Combined Net Worth From Over the Years
Long before Darcey Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva were introduced in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and before their show, Darcey & Stacey, they'd already shot a reality show called The Twin life that never really panned out. And since then, they've been building an empire of sorts. Now, it's hard not to wonder what Darcey and Stacey's net worth is.
Jen and Rishi From Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Already Have Fans Talking
Just because 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums Jenny and Sumit aren't in Season 4, that doesn't mean they aren't here in spirit. Especially because newcomers Jen and Rishi are considered by fans to be the new version of the couple that spent years trying to get family approval. So, are Jen and Rishi together now, after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?
Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details
All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
"Chocolate Rain" Singer Tay Zonday's Love of Music Hasn't Faded
The early days of YouTube were filled with formative videos that set the stage for millions of viral moments to follow. Even South Park made an episode dedicated to the biggest faces of that time: Laughing Baby, Dramatic Chipmunk, Afro Ninja, Sneezing Panda, Cara Cunningham, Tron Guy, Star Wars Kid, Numa Numa Guy, and Tay Zonday, aka "Chocolate Rain." Their videos entertained millions, and their names and faces have become engrained in internet history in the years since their fame.
Chelsea DeBoer’s House in South Dakota Is Stunning — Here's a Peek
Chelsea DeBoer may have started on Teen Mom, but that's definitely not the end of her journey. Fans have seen Chelsea taking the cards that she has been dealt, both good and bad, and always making the best of her situation. Article continues below advertisement. And that has lead Chelsea...
Famed Television Frontman and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Died at 73 Years Old
If you were listening to punk music in the 1970s, odds are that you're at least somewhat familiar with Tom Verlaine, frontman of the punk rock band Television. Tom's work as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter were integral in putting the group on the map and giving way to remarkable works such as their 1977 album "Marquee Moon," a defining record in the genre.
