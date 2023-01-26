ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank

Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes

Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation

For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Bears: 9 players to watch at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a major opportunity for the top seniors of the draft class to showcase their talents against each other. This is especially true for prospects with questions that surround their evaluation. Whether it be the level of competition they faced, what they were asked to do in college not translating, etc., no prospect is perfect.
CHICAGO, IL
Whether Todd Monken decides to stay at Georgia or leave for NFL, it’s the right choice

Todd Monken is a strong candidate to rejoin the ranks of NFL coaches and leave the University of Georgia. But regardless of what he decides, he can’t go wrong. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a topic of wide discussion among the Bulldog Nation. Everyone wants to know what the highest-paid coordinator in college football is going to decide about his future.
ATHENS, GA
How many times have Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl yet again. All time, how many Super Bowls have they won?. The Kansas City Chiefs are quickly becoming regulars in the Super Bowl. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by three even with Patrick Mahomes playing on a bad ankle, they are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive

The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
DETROIT, MI
NFL salary cap set at $224.8 million for 2023: Which teams have most cap space?

The NFL salary cap space has been set at $224.8 million for the 2023 league year. Let’s take a look at the teams with the most cap space. There is one more game remaining in the 2022 season, and that’s Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off to see who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.
