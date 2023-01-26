Read full article on original website
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
MrBeast Is Being Called "Antichrist" on Twitter for Helping Blind People Regain Vision
When it comes to popular YouTubers, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) definitely makes the list. The longtime creator, who first started posting videos on his namesake channel in 2012, currently has more than 130 million subscribers. He's known for creating videos that feature elaborate stunts, pranks, and challenges. However, MrBeast is also known for using his platform and wealth to help others.
Netflix Doc 'Gunther's Millions' Introduces Us to the Wealthiest German Shepherd in the World
"What would you think if I told you a story about a very wealthy countess? When she died, she gave everything to her dog, Gunther," one of Gunther's employees (yes, really) says in the trailer for Gunther's Millions. The Netflix documentary — which premieres on Feb. 1, 2023 — tells...
