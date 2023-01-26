Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore
Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Won’t Cut Its EV Prices to Match Tesla
Everything seems to be getting really, really expensive these days, except for Teslas as the company has been slashing prices for its EVs all over the world in recent weeks. But, while Ford clamored to follow Tesla down the price-cutting rabbit hole, German automaker Volkswagen assures that it won’t be making any such moves.
Jalopnik
At $15,000, Could This 2013 Chevy Tahoe SSV Put You in the Spotlight?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe SSV claims the truck to be a “beast” and an “absolute workhorse.” Let’s see if it comes with an equally beastly price. Despite its relatively low mileage and seller’s boast of white-glove care, the...
Jalopnik
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Is a Big, Beautiful SUV Built Like a Sport Sedan
Mazda has had upscale aspirations for a while now. Redesigns of the CX-5 and Mazda3 show the brand’s know-how — both are great vehicles to drive, with interiors that are surprisingly classy. Those up-market moves continue with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 you see here. It seems like...
Jalopnik
Tesla's Price Cuts Have Riled Its Newest Customers
If you’re new to the Tesla family there’s a good chance you’re angry, General Motors capped last year strong and Mazda wants you to know that the Miata will be with us until the end of time, as true love always is. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 31, 2023.
Jalopnik
At $7,400, Is This 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 a First Class Also-Ran?
For better or worse, we are unlikely to find a Mercury Capri XR2 in as nice of shape as today’s Nice Price or No Dice example, but does that ensure we’ll find its price tag equally as nice?. When I go out for my weekend run (rock music...
Jalopnik
NHTSA Is Looking at 1.9 Million Ford Explorers for Windshield Trim That Comes Flying Off
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has reportedly opened a safety probe in nearly 1.9 million Ford Explorers because of a windshield trim panel that can allegedly detach when going at highway speeds. Automotive News says the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received 164 complaints from owners of 2011-2019 fifth generation Explorers alleging their trim flew off.
Jalopnik
BMW Recalls EVs Because They’re Too Quiet
People like complaining about the sound EVs make. They love saying that the futuristic hum of an electric car isn’t as exciting as the sounds that emanate from a gas-powered car. But, that hum is an important safety feature that ensures anyone around can hear an EV coming. Now, some BMWs have stopped humming and are being recalled for being too quiet.
Jalopnik
What’s Your Favorite Sports-Prototype Race Car of All Time?
While the single-seat monsters in Formula 1 are primarily seen as the ultimate racing machines, the prototypes in international sports-car racing are uniquely impressive. These sleek racers are purpose-built to contest a huge variety of events, from a 24-hour classic on a semi-temporary road circuit in northwestern France to a 12-hour race on a converted World War II airbase in Florida. Factory programs have to build reliable race cars capable of dealing with any weather condition, any kind of paved surface, and any level of light possible, as well as carry a vestigial space for a rules-required passenger seat.
Jalopnik
Watch a Painstakingly Thorough Video Tour of the C8 Corvette Production Line
Since 1981, Chevrolet’s Bowling Green production plant has had one singular focus: building the Chevrolet Corvette. But in those 41 years, things have changed down in the Kentucky facility — processes have grown leaner, meaner, more technologically advanced and precise. This, of course, all becomes evident in the...
Jalopnik
This Is Your Chance to Own an Incredibly Rare Spyker C8 Spyder
There are a lot of supercars that are quicker and more powerful than the Spyker C8 Spyder. There are also a lot of supercars that can lap a track faster. But there sure aren’t many that are as gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. Spyker didn’t need to make the C8 this good-looking, but it did, and the world is a better place because of it.
Comments / 0