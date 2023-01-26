ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore

Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Jalopnik

Volkswagen Won’t Cut Its EV Prices to Match Tesla

Everything seems to be getting really, really expensive these days, except for Teslas as the company has been slashing prices for its EVs all over the world in recent weeks. But, while Ford clamored to follow Tesla down the price-cutting rabbit hole, German automaker Volkswagen assures that it won’t be making any such moves.
Jalopnik

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Is a Big, Beautiful SUV Built Like a Sport Sedan

Mazda has had upscale aspirations for a while now. Redesigns of the CX-5 and Mazda3 show the brand’s know-how — both are great vehicles to drive, with interiors that are surprisingly classy. Those up-market moves continue with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 you see here. It seems like...
Jalopnik

Tesla's Price Cuts Have Riled Its Newest Customers

If you’re new to the Tesla family there’s a good chance you’re angry, General Motors capped last year strong and Mazda wants you to know that the Miata will be with us until the end of time, as true love always is. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 31, 2023.
Jalopnik

NHTSA Is Looking at 1.9 Million Ford Explorers for Windshield Trim That Comes Flying Off

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has reportedly opened a safety probe in nearly 1.9 million Ford Explorers because of a windshield trim panel that can allegedly detach when going at highway speeds. Automotive News says the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received 164 complaints from owners of 2011-2019 fifth generation Explorers alleging their trim flew off.
Jalopnik

BMW Recalls EVs Because They’re Too Quiet

People like complaining about the sound EVs make. They love saying that the futuristic hum of an electric car isn’t as exciting as the sounds that emanate from a gas-powered car. But, that hum is an important safety feature that ensures anyone around can hear an EV coming. Now, some BMWs have stopped humming and are being recalled for being too quiet.
Jalopnik

What’s Your Favorite Sports-Prototype Race Car of All Time?

While the single-seat monsters in Formula 1 are primarily seen as the ultimate racing machines, the prototypes in international sports-car racing are uniquely impressive. These sleek racers are purpose-built to contest a huge variety of events, from a 24-hour classic on a semi-temporary road circuit in northwestern France to a 12-hour race on a converted World War II airbase in Florida. Factory programs have to build reliable race cars capable of dealing with any weather condition, any kind of paved surface, and any level of light possible, as well as carry a vestigial space for a rules-required passenger seat.
Jalopnik

This Is Your Chance to Own an Incredibly Rare Spyker C8 Spyder

There are a lot of supercars that are quicker and more powerful than the Spyker C8 Spyder. There are also a lot of supercars that can lap a track faster. But there sure aren’t many that are as gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. Spyker didn’t need to make the C8 this good-looking, but it did, and the world is a better place because of it.

