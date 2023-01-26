ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland.com

‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets continues ahead of Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until Feb. 12, but the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer allows first-time Ohio bettors...
Cleveland.com

Zac Taylor wants to keep current Bengals coaching staff intact for 2023 season

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t plan on making any coaching changes in the coming months if it were up to him. Taylor replaced cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson with Charles Burks and hired linebackers coach James Bettcher after Al Golden was named Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. He also expanded the staff with a handful of assistant coaching hires.
Cleveland.com

Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins the first of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers keeping sight of big picture, in ‘good place’ despite beastly and uneven month

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Years ago, before stepping foot onto an NBA floor, while still playing in Barcelona, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio felt the suffocating every-night pressure of a must-win game. Expectations overseas bordered on preposterous. Anything less than consistent brilliance was unacceptable. When he left Europe and...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

