KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO