Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: bet AFC, NFL championships with awesome bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With two must-see matchups on deck for the second-to-last NFL Sunday, including the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game, new Ohio players can...
Kansas City Chiefs AFC Champions for 2023: Where to buy shirts, hats, sweat shirts and more
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Bengals made their way to the Super Bowl last year but fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, the same score on Sunday.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for NBA Monday, early Super Bowl action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here), a first-time BetMGM customer from the Buckeye State will secure a...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets continues ahead of Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until Feb. 12, but the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer allows first-time Ohio bettors...
FanDuel Ohio promo: $3,000 no sweat first bet for NBA, college hoops Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A new FanDuel Ohio promo offer has been released ahead of the Super Bowl, and while players can use it on...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: claim top bonus for NBA, college hoops Monday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Those looking to turn a $1 wager into $200 of instant bonus bets will absolutely want to check out the latest...
Zac Taylor wants to keep current Bengals coaching staff intact for 2023 season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t plan on making any coaching changes in the coming months if it were up to him. Taylor replaced cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson with Charles Burks and hired linebackers coach James Bettcher after Al Golden was named Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. He also expanded the staff with a handful of assistant coaching hires.
Five area teams earn No. 1 spots as OHSAA girls basketball district seedings are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five area girls basketball teams have been awarded the top seed in their respective divisions for the upcoming OHSAA postseason basketball tournament. Solon was named the top seed on the east side of Division I, and Olmsted Falls was the top seed of the west.
Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins the first of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers continue their homestand and take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) vs. Miami Heat (28-23). The point spread: Cavs minus-5/over-under 209.5. TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Cavs projected starters. Donovan Mitchell,...
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Cleveland Cavaliers keeping sight of big picture, in ‘good place’ despite beastly and uneven month
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Years ago, before stepping foot onto an NBA floor, while still playing in Barcelona, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio felt the suffocating every-night pressure of a must-win game. Expectations overseas bordered on preposterous. Anything less than consistent brilliance was unacceptable. When he left Europe and...
